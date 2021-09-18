Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $2,079,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $85.38 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

