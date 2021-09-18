Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 120 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,574,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.