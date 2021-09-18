Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 478 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.96 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

