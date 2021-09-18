Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 95,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $1,558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

