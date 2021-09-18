Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after buying an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $22,249,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

