Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

