Selfkey Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.55 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $39.55 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00131428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

