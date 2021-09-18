Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

