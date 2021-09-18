Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

