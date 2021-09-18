Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Sentage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.18 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -22.65 Sentage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Sentage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

