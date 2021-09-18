ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

SFBS stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $74.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

