Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.11

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 71562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

