Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of FOUR opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.