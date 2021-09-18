Shimao Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $2.06 (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.0579 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of Shimao Group stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Shimao Group has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $33.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.
Shimao Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.