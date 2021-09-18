Shimao Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $2.06 (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.0579 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Shimao Group stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Shimao Group has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $33.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

