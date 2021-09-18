Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Shineco has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shineco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shineco by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Shineco in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Shineco in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

