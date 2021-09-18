Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Increases By 128.4%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,266,100 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the August 15th total of 8,433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,603,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

88 Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

