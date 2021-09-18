Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Rises By 106.4%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.52. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACGBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

