Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases By 183.5%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 183.5% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

AIF opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

