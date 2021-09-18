Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Increases By 50.0%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. Atlantia has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

