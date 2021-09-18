Short Interest in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Drops By 43.2%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.04 on Friday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,277,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 56.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 833,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 300,001 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,430,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 22.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 6.4% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.