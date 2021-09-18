Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Increases By 58.7%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DMB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 69,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,786. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.