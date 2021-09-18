Short Interest in carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Drops By 50.0%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSXXY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.7153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

