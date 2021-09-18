Short Interest in carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Drops By 50.0%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSXXY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. carsales.com has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.7153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

