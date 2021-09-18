Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Drops By 37.5%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ceconomy stock remained flat at $$0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.45.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.