Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Grows By 90.1%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CHGCY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.96. 40,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
