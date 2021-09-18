Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Grows By 90.1%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHGCY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.96. 40,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

