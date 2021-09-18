Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Decreases By 60.2%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of East Japan Railway stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,662. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on East Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

