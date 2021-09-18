Short Interest in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Expands By 163.6%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ESM stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Esm Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esm Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

