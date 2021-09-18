Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Expands By 100.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 180.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 215.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

