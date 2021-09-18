Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Expands By 83.9%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 794,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE FMS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 278,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,906. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.