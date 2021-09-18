Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Grows By 150.0%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
OTCMKTS GUKYF opened at $2.66 on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.
