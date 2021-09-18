Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Grows By 150.0%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS GUKYF opened at $2.66 on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

