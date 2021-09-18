Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Decreases By 51.9%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ GXII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,504,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,802,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

