Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rises By 148.4%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.67.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

