Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Grows By 88.5%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,700 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.7 days.

Shares of HRUFF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRUFF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

