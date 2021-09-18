Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Grows By 88.5%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,700 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRUFF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

HRUFF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 7,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

