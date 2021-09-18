Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Grows By 189.5%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

