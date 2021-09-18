Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Decreases By 49.2%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KPCPY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3823 per share. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

