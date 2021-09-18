Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) Increases By 211.6%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a growth of 211.6% from the August 15th total of 132,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KCAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 82,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,310. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

