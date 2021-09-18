Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Rises By 100.0%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

KNCRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

KNCRY remained flat at $$8.21 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

