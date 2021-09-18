Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Grows By 64.0%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,364,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.
About Labor Smart
