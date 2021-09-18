Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Grows By 64.0%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,364,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

About Labor Smart

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.