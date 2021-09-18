Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Expands By 62.7%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,154.8 days.

Shares of MAPIF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

