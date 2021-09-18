Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Expands By 62.7%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,154.8 days.

Shares of MAPIF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

