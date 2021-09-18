Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Drops By 43.4%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDJH traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 10,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,048. MDJM has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Get MDJM alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MDJM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MDJM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDJM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.