Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Drops By 39.9%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 29,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

