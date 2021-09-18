Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Decreases By 56.9%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRK remained flat at $$13.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

