Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Rises By 126.7%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

