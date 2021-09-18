Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Rises By 126.7%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Rexel stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.
About Rexel
