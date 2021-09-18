Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Decreases By 50.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

