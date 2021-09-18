Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Declines By 50.2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,200. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

