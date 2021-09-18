Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Rises By 195.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SMFTF traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.71. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

