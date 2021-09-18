Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Expands By 110.1%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the August 15th total of 642,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

SUZ stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Suzano has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Suzano in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

