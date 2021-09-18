Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Declines By 40.3%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $$28.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $381.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

