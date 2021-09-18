Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Declines By 38.7%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $385.57. 251,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,300. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.28. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.